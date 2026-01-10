After months of uncertainty, state says it’s found money promised to Nebraska domestic violence providers

After months of confusion and disappointment, state leaders announced Friday that money promised to domestic violence service providers last year will finally be distributed.

The Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, which helps distribute money to providers across the state, applauded the announcement, saying the money would support crucial services. 2025 was a deadly year for domestic violence victims, with at least 20 domestic violence homicides reported across the state, putting even more pressure on an overloaded system.

“We appreciate (DHHS’) commitment to supporting survivors, and we look forward to working with them on the distribution of the funds to domestic violence service providers across Nebraska,” said Christon MacTaggart, the nonprofit’s executive director.

In December, the Flatwater Free Press first reported that $3 million allocated by lawmakers last year hadn’t been distributed, leaving advocates in the lurch as they struggled with rising demand and shrinking resources.

State officials told Flatwater at the time that the fund the money was supposed to come from, the Medicaid Managed Care Excess Profit Fund, had been overobligated, meaning it could not pay for all of the expenditures previously approved by lawmakers. That included funding for several other programs, including postpartum at-home nurse visits for new mothers and babies; reimbursements to area agencies on aging; and a juvenile justice pilot program, in addition to a $10 million general fund offset for the department itself.

The problem, according to the department, is that the excess profit fund is prone to revenue fluctuations. The money comes from excess profits generated by Nebraska’s managed care organizations, Molina Healthcare, Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealthcare. This year, the state didn’t anticipate any revenue from excess profits.

In a press release, the department said that has changed. Communications with the managed care organizations in the state indicated some funding will be available, and the department will distribute the $3 million to service providers.

“Protecting mothers and children is one of Nebraska’s highest priorities,” said Steve Corsi, CEO of Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services, in a the release. “When it became clear that funding would be available, supporting domestic violence prevention and survivor services was an obvious and immediate priority as stated in Governor Pillen’s playbook.”

But Drew Gonshorowski, director of DHHS’ Medicaid & Long-Term Care Division, urged continued caution by lawmakers when it comes to tapping the fund.

“While we are grateful for the opportunity to support these services this year, we respectfully encourage legislators to identify stable funding sources to ensure the long-term sustainability of these critical programs,” he said in the press release.

The announcement came the same week lawmakers convened for this year’s legislative session, where they will grapple with a budget deficit that is expected to force more spending cuts and limit funding opportunities.