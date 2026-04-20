Photo by Leah Keinama

April 13: Lincoln Council advances redevelopment, infrastructure and regulatory measures

The Lincoln City Council approved a wide range of consent and public hearing items Monday, including engineering services for the Lincoln Area Bridges Rehabilitation Project, investment fund distributions and a liquor license for the Lied Center. The council also approved an agreement with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for the Holmes Lake Angler Access Project. The project will add two new fishing docks and shoreline restoration, with the state funding construction and the city assuming long-term maintenance. During public comment on city claims, resident David Donald described injuries he said he suffered while riding a city bus after it struck a curb. Council members advised him to consult an attorney.

A major planning item was approval of the new University Place Neighborhood Redevelopment Plan, which consolidates and expands earlier redevelopment efforts in the district. City officials said the plan includes façade restoration, streetscape upgrades, public festival space, parking lot improvements, lighting, park enhancements and sidewalk repairs. Three initial phases are scheduled to begin this year and continue into 2027. The Tax Increment Financing-supported district is expected to generate about $1.2 million annually for improvements, and the proposal received public backing from Uni Place Creative District board chair Andy Peterson before approval.

Meeting documented by Gianna Bayly

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

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