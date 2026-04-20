April 13: Lincoln Council advances redevelopment, infrastructure and regulatory measures

The Lincoln City Council approved a wide range of consent and public hearing items Monday, including engineering services for the Lincoln Area Bridges Rehabilitation Project, investment fund distributions and a liquor license for the Lied Center. The council also approved an agreement with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for the Holmes Lake Angler Access Project. The project will add two new fishing docks and shoreline restoration, with the state funding construction and the city assuming long-term maintenance. During public comment on city claims, resident David Donald described injuries he said he suffered while riding a city bus after it struck a curb. Council members advised him to consult an attorney.

A major planning item was approval of the new University Place Neighborhood Redevelopment Plan, which consolidates and expands earlier redevelopment efforts in the district. City officials said the plan includes façade restoration, streetscape upgrades, public festival space, parking lot improvements, lighting, park enhancements and sidewalk repairs. Three initial phases are scheduled to begin this year and continue into 2027. The Tax Increment Financing-supported district is expected to generate about $1.2 million annually for improvements, and the proposal received public backing from Uni Place Creative District board chair Andy Peterson before approval.

Meeting documented by Gianna Bayly

Read full meeting notes here