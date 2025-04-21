Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

April 14: Board seeking to hire contractor to operate Omaha streetcar

The Omaha Streetcar Authority board approved several measures at its April meeting, including the launch of a request for proposals (RFP) for a streetcar operations contractor. 

Interim director Rick Gustafson reported that the project remains on schedule, with construction design complete and utility work underway. The upcoming RFP, set to release May 7, outlines a 6.5-year contract with 18 months of pre-operation work followed by five years of streetcar operations. Gustafson clarified that while the RFP includes personnel and vehicle maintenance, non-vehicle infrastructure will be handled separately and subcontracted.

Board members also unanimously approved a $379,980 professional services agreement with Alfred Benesch & Company for project management and staffing support. Staff engineers emphasized that the contract provides yearlong flexibility in staffing as construction efforts scale up. The board approved contract awards to Voestalpine Railway Systems Nortrak for special trackwork and Valmont Industries for joint-use poles critical to overhead systems.

The financial report noted that $5.7 million has been spent on the project so far in 2025, including $3.1 million in March alone. With utility bids due in May and major contractors like Kiewit soon to begin work, Gustafson affirmed the project is tracking smoothly: “We are progressing on schedule and doing quite well.”

