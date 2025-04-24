April 14: Proposed requirements for transgender students sparks passionate testimony at Bellevue School Board meeting

More than 20 community members filled the Bellevue Public Schools boardroom Monday night to speak out about a proposed revision to the district’s administrative regulation for transgender students.

During the 45-minute public comment period, 23 speakers weighed in on it, with 17 opposing the change and six in support. The proposed revision would require transgender students to participate in gender-separated activities, such as P.E. and intramural sports, based on their sex assigned at birth. Opponents of the change – including teachers, parents, students, and a former board member – argued it would harm vulnerable students and was pushed forward without transparency. Supporters applauded the board for what they called a “common-sense” policy protecting girls’ privacy and parental rights.

Critics called the process rushed and politically motivated, citing the absence of prior communication with educators or the community. Several speakers, including teachers and LGBTQ+ community members, shared personal stories to illustrate the potential harm the policy could cause, with one student stating that without a safe space at school or home, “that is why we have these spiking suicide rates.”

Superintendent Jeff Rippe responded by saying the proposal was driven by “a combination of reasons,” including concerns from parents and students, and the loss of federal funding due to language in a grant application. He emphasized the district’s commitment to supporting all students, including transgender youth, and clarified that the regulation, unlike board policy, did not require two public readings.

The board approved the regulation as part of a larger consent agenda in a unanimous vote, following further explanation from Rippe and comments from board members defending the process.

Earlier in the evening, the board recognized student academic achievements and honored three district employees for saving the life of a student who became unresponsive on a school bus. The board also unanimously approved a series of negotiated agreements granting a 4.088% total package increase to non-union and SEIU-represented staff, including paraprofessionals, transportation, and food service employees, as well as the superintendent’s renewed contract.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

