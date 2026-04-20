April 14: Sarpy County Board of Commissioners highlight public safety efforts

The Sarpy County Board of Equalization convened briefly on April 19, where members rescinded a prior action related to a reassessment request for fire-damaged units at Chandler Hills Apartments in Bellevue, where 24 units were deemed unfit for occupancy. The status of whether the units were demolished or rehabilitated remains unclear. With no public comments or executive session, the meeting adjourned at 3:02 p.m.
The Board of Commissioners recognized April 12–18 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. Officials highlighted the role of 911 dispatchers, noting recent hires and that calls are answered within 10 seconds. Commissioners also acknowledged recent Omaha incidents involving law enforcement and expressed support for first responders. The board approved multiple consent agenda items, including financial claims, payroll, infrastructure agreements and stormwater management reporting, which included distribution of 4,991 educational brochures in 2025. During the regular agenda, officials accepted the county’s June 30, 2025 financial audit. The board also approved a nearly $479,000 agreement for roadway design improvements.
Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp
Read full meeting notes here
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Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.