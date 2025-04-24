April 15: Bellevue City Council greenlights projects including pickleball courts and AutoZone store

Bellevue moved one step closer to getting a new AutoZone store after the City Council approved the site plan for the business during its April 15 meeting. The council also approved funding for numerous infrastructure and community projects including and reviewed the city’s annual audit.

Colby Jensen of Forvis Mazars LLP presented the audit findings, announcing the city earned an unmodified opinion — accounting’s gold standard. Finance director Rich Severson emphasized the fresh perspective brought by rotating audit staff, saying this was a “thorough review without any bias.” Council members praised the finance department for its transparency and diligence, while also discussing recommendations to strengthen internal procedures and potentially establish a fraud hotline.

The council unanimously approved the site plan for an AutoZone store at West Chandler Road and South 22nd Street, with Bellevue Chamber of Commerce president Diane Bruce voicing strong support for the economic boost and job creation it represents.

The council also advanced several ordinances, including a rezoning to allow for a new automobile dealership and the de-annexation of Offutt Air Force Base properties, both of which will proceed to a third reading in May.

There were multiple approvals for a wide range of city improvements. The council gave the green light to more than a dozen expenditures, including $3.56 million for new fire equipment, nearly $250,000 for Everett Park pickleball courts, and over $425,000 for a housing resilience plan tied to disaster recovery efforts. A final change order also closed out the city’s 2024 concrete project package, with costs coming in more than $100,000 above the initial estimate. The meeting adjourned at 6:37 p.m. with no citizen comments or closed session.

Meeting documented by Carly Rozeboom

