April 20: OPS Board Reviews curriculum, teacher support and legislative issues

The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education board recognized two students involved in Nebraska Educators Rising program during a school spotlight presentation at its most recent meeting. Omaha South senior Camila Martinez described her experiences in the program, including leadership service and development of a pre-K Spanish-language curriculum project. Board members later announced upcoming community town halls and discussed continued uncertainty surrounding funding for early childhood education programming within the district. During public comment, a speaker questioned the feasibility of Gov. Jim Pillen’s stated goal of providing $1 billion in school funding amid state budget deficits. Sen. Margo Juarez recognized retiring board member Nancy Kratky through a legislative resolution honoring her decades of service to OPS.

The board approved the consent agenda unanimously after removing two items for separate discussion. Administrators reviewed procurement policies and federal compliance standards, and board members requested additional information regarding immigration-related guidelines. The board also approved updated curriculum and data protection agreements related to career and technical education courses after a committee review of 114 course offerings. Legislative updates included discussion of LB937, which passed without amendments, and LB1050, a proposal requiring retention of third-grade students not reading at grade level, which failed to overcome a filibuster and died. Separate action items included approval of continued use of SchoolLinks career-planning software and the purchase of professional development books supporting OPS’s expanded three-year new teacher orientation program. At 7:17 p.m., the board voted to move into closed session.

Meeting documented by Jeff French

Read full meeting notes here