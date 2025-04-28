Photo by Samuel Branch/Unsplash

April 21: Omaha Public Schools board reviews cell phone use, dress code for students

A proposed change to the district’s student cell phone use policy drew concerns from members of the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education during its April 21 meeting. 

The cell phone policy was among several proposed revisions to the student code of conduct discussed that evening. Others included clearer dress code language and updates to attendance guidelines. Board members expressed concern about how enforcement of the stricter cell phone use policy might lead to exclusionary discipline. A district official said expulsion is a last resort. 

The board also discussed updates to district graduation requirements and opposition to state legislation that would financially strain OPS by mandating new student transportation obligations and altering state retirement contributions.

Earlier in the evening, the board recognized outstanding student athletes from Bryan, North and Westview High Schools’ wrestling teams. Coaches and students shared achievements and personal growth stories, as board members celebrated the rapid rise of girls’ wrestling. President Jane Erdenberger reflected on the progress since her own time attending OPS, when no women’s sports were offered.

The board heard public comments ranging from allegations of misconduct, to school bus safety, to concerns about controversial books in school libraries. One speaker was removed after repeatedly interrupting. Another shared concerns about student exposure to inappropriate material and political bias. 

During administrative updates, superintendent Matthew Ray noted that education accrediting body Cognia recommended the district move to system wide, rather than school-by-school, accreditation.

The meeting concluded in closed session and adjourned at 8:10 p.m.

