April 22: Nebraska Commission on African American Affairs highlights community partnerships and Juneteenth support

The Nebraska Commission on African American Affairs heard a presentation from Malone Center CEO John Goodwin and Executive Director Shannon Martin-Roebuck on the organization’s “Breaking the Cycle Initiative,” which focuses on eliminating multigenerational poverty through youth development, education, maternal wellness, mental health support and housing assistance. Presenters described a range of programs including STEM-focused after-school activities, entrepreneurship training, addiction recovery support, maternal and paternal wellness services, literacy initiatives and community health outreach. Goodwin said the Malone Center is nearing completion of a $23.1 million capital campaign and anticipates a ribbon cutting May 6 for its new facility.

Commissioners also heard details on community events including back-to-school supply distributions, holiday outreach efforts and initiatives aimed at improving relationships between youth and law enforcement. Executive Director Mogien Boyd described the relationship between the commission and the Malone Center as a “legacy partnership.”

The commission later received a presentation from Freedomtainment Inc. founder Calvin Williams regarding upcoming Juneteenth events in Omaha, including expanded programming downtown and at Miller Park, a free concert and youth-focused community engagement efforts. Commissioners approved the consent agenda before debating a resolution supporting Freedomtainment’s Juneteenth celebration. Discussion centered on confusion surrounding the sponsorship process and the amount of proposed funding. Commissioners ultimately approved a $5,000 sponsorship. During his executive director’s report, Boyd outlined strategic planning efforts, including a proposed multiyear partnership with the Malone Center and outreach efforts aimed at building connections with African and African American organizations in Minnesota. Commissioners also discussed potential branding initiatives and future meeting locations.

Meeting documented by Gianna Bayly

Read full meeting notes here