April 22: Omaha City Council debates police pay increase, violence prevention grant

The Omaha City Council debated three different measures aimed at addressing public safety concerns in the city during its April 22 meeting.

The three agenda items in question included: a grant to the African-American Empowerment Network, police officer recruitment efforts, and a proposed ordinance targeting illegal street racing.

Council members questioned the inclusivity of a violence prevention grant awarded to the African-American Empowerment Network, with concerns raised about the exclusion of Latino organizations.

Discussions around a new ordinance to boost police officer pay drew mixed reactions; while some praised the move as necessary for recruitment and retention, others emphasized that working conditions and better training should take priority.

The proposed street racing ordinance also spurred debate, with supporters citing public safety needs and opponents, including the ACLU, warning of potential civil rights violations and redundant legislation.

The Council designated April 21–25 as Work Zone Awareness Week and approved a series of liquor licenses, planning measures, and final readings of ordinances. A representative from the Omaha City Planning Department addressed minor questions on zoning changes, and the Council acknowledged service concerns tied to public safety staffing and neighborhood impact. The meeting adjourned at 4:30 p.m.

Meeting documented by Lea Pounds

