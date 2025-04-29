Photo by Jesse Duering/Unsplash

April 24: Omaha Metro sees ridership jump in March

The Omaha Metro Transit Board of Directors met April 24 to review growing ridership numbers, upcoming initiatives, and the agency’s annual financial audit. 

Metro CEO Lauren Cencic reported a 7% increase in overall ridership for March, totaling 280,490 trips. Student ridership alone accounted for 49,373 trips, contributing to an estimated 1.6 million student rides throughout the school year. Cencic also announced the winner of Metro’s Wheel Appeal art contest: 15-year-old Avery Hightower, whose bus wrap design celebrating differences will be displayed for one year at Metro’s North Omaha headquarters.

Metro is preparing for several major events this summer, including expanded service for the College World Series and the Memorial Park concert. A new documentary, “Car Centric,” part of the Reimagine Omaha initiative, will debut May 8, highlighting the city’s reliance on cars and proposing ways to improve public transit options. Planning is also underway for a refugee transportation conference. 

Meanwhile, board members discussed ongoing improvements to operations, including a notable jump in paratransit productivity and plans to translate the student Metro Pass program more smoothly after a drop in usage linked to recent changes.

Finance director William Clingman reported that while the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s available grant funding has declined, Metro’s financial audit for 2024 showed no deficiencies or federal compliance issues. The board approved new fuel contracts, including agreements for ultra-low sulfur diesel at $2.049 per gallon. Board chair Curt Simon adjourned the meeting at 9:04 a.m.

