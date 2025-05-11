April 28: Ralston School Board reviews enrollment, attendance, and mental health services

At its April 28 meeting, the Ralston Board of Education reviewed a wide range of updates, including district enrollment trends, legislative developments, and mental health support efforts.

Superintendent Jason Buckingham reported that state legislation currently poses no major threats to district funding, though the district is closely monitoring bills concerning teacher retirement contributions and option enrollment.

Assistant superintendent Anne Harley noted current district enrollment at 3,436 students, down slightly from last year, with Ralston Middle School nearing capacity due to a large incoming class.

Attendance data revealed ongoing challenges, especially at Blumfield and Seymour elementary schools, though Blumfield showed recent improvement in chronic absenteeism rates. Buckingham proposed a calendar adjustment for the 2025-26 school year to give staff more planning time, suggesting that missed instructional days from weather closures this year be shifted to August. The district remains above state minimums for instructional hours despite the seven days lost.

Melissa Stolley, director of student services, highlighted the growing use of Arbor Family Counseling services, which saw 82 accepted referrals in the latter half of 2024. The recent addition of mental health therapists at Mockingbird Elementary and Ralston Middle School has already led to dozens of students being connected with services.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

