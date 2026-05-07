April 28: Sarpy County Boards address tax disputes and election preparedness

The Sarpy County Board of Equalization met April 28 and tabled a set of tax correction items following extensive public comment from residents affected by a state audit of homestead exemption filings. Officials said the Nebraska Department of Revenue determined some residents no longer qualified based on income, resulting in unexpected tax bills, including one over $4,300. Commissioners noted the county is required to implement the state’s determinations despite lacking authority to alter them and directed residents to work with state officials while the County Attorney’s Office gathered information on potential protests. The board voted to delay action on the corrections until June 2 to give additional time for residents to respond, then adjourned at 3:43 p.m.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners received an elections briefing outlining increased early voting participation, staffing updates and infrastructure improvements ahead of the primary, including a new vote-counting machine and expanded use of secure ballot drop boxes. Commissioners approved funding agreements and a $175,605 contract for a county buildings master plan. The board later entered executive session following a tour of the Sarpy County Correctional Center and adjourned after reconvening at 5:03 p.m. The Sarpy County Board of Corrections also met briefly, approving prior minutes before adjourning without discussion.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting here