Photo by Leah Keinama

April 28: Sarpy County Boards address tax disputes and election preparedness

The Sarpy County Board of Equalization met April 28 and tabled a set of tax correction items following extensive public comment from residents affected by a state audit of homestead exemption filings. Officials said the Nebraska Department of Revenue determined some residents no longer qualified based on income, resulting in unexpected tax bills, including one over $4,300. Commissioners noted the county is required to implement the state’s determinations despite lacking authority to alter them and directed residents to work with state officials while the County Attorney’s Office gathered information on potential protests. The board voted to delay action on the corrections until June 2 to give additional time for residents to respond, then adjourned at 3:43 p.m.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners received an elections briefing outlining increased early voting participation, staffing updates and infrastructure improvements ahead of the primary, including a new vote-counting machine and expanded use of secure ballot drop boxes. Commissioners approved funding agreements and a $175,605 contract for a county buildings master plan. The board later entered executive session following a tour of the Sarpy County Correctional Center and adjourned after reconvening at 5:03 p.m. The Sarpy County Board of Corrections also met briefly, approving prior minutes before adjourning without discussion.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

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