April 29: Sarpy County Commissioners approve financial reports and celebrate service milestone

The April 29 Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meeting began with a moment of recognition for longtime human resources director Sharon Boehmer, who is retiring after 18 years of service. Commissioners praised Boehmer for her leadership during critical moments, including the 2019 floods, presenting her with a plaque and posing for photos alongside her family and service dog, Rex.

Among the regular agenda items, commissioners approved the development of a new pickleball court at Sugar Creek Park and received a report on the county’s noxious weed program, which earned a perfect state score thanks to strong landowner cooperation. The board also voted to vacate portions of South 198th Street adjacent to the Gretna Landing development and reviewed a detailed quarterly financial dashboard. Chief Financial Officer Daniel Toleikis reported that Sarpy County collected $155 million in revenue so far this fiscal year, 13% more than the same period last year, while keeping spending under budget at $139 million. The county currently has $127.6 million in available cash reserves.

The board also acknowledged financial uncertainties on the horizon. Inheritance tax revenue, which came in at nearly double the expected $2.5 million, remains unpredictable and may be impacted by pending state legislation. While commissioner Don Kelly noted this tax accounts for less than 10% of the county’s revenue, he emphasized the importance of preparing for its possible elimination. Toleikis confirmed that inheritance taxes are typically earmarked for infrastructure and public safety projects rather than operational costs.

The meeting closed with a jail inspection and a Board of Corrections update, where corrections director Jo Martin reported a slight uptick in average daily population and highlighted recent recruitment successes, including a diverse new hiring class.

Meeting documented by Peg Alexander

