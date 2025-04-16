April 3: Omaha Inland Port Authority moves forward with executive director search

The Omaha Inland Port Authority (OIPA) approved multiple startup measures during its April 3 meeting, including launching a national search for its first executive director. The board unanimously approved a $33,000 contract with MGT Impact Solutions to lead the search, with applications due April 25 and an advertised salary range of $190,000 to $250,000. Additional action items included a new office lease in Ames Industrial Park, purchase of office furniture, and contracts for finance and consulting services related to vision planning and financial modeling.

Members of the community advisory committee, represented by Osuman Issaka and Melissa Youngblood, reported a need for broader public education and engagement around OIPA’s role and boundaries. The committee recommended a multilingual paper and online survey to gather resident input, requesting a $25,000–$30,000 budget and calling for more direct outreach, including door-to-door engagement. Board members discussed partnering with the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Community Engagement Center to support survey development and agreed the survey should be completed within 90 days.

George Achola of Burlington Capital provided updates on the Airport Business Park, noting that Midwest Right-of-Way has contacted 57 property owners — about a third of the total — and that most are open to selling if the price is right. Challenges remain, including abandoned lots and difficulty reaching some owners. Board president Terrell McKinney pressed for a clearer timeline on community engagement events and updates on business recruitment. The meeting concluded with public questions about communication channels and the status of Nebraska Legislative Bill 290, which could impact the port’s jurisdictional boundaries.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

Read full meeting notes here