April 3: Saddle Creek BID addresses construction concerns

The Saddle Creek Business Improvement District Board discussed ongoing concerns from business owners about damage to parking lots and ramps caused by Vrana Construction equipment, dirt dumping, blocked access and uneven pavement affecting ADA accessibility. Board members considered sending a cease-and-desist letter to MUD to address the use of private lots and noted that the City of Omaha is responsible for maintaining rights of way, while business owners are responsible for areas near their storefronts.
The board also began planning a summer Saddle Creek reopening event, tentatively scheduled for June, possibly during the College World Series. Ideas included local food vendors, live music, family activities, merchandise sales and event sponsorships, and promotion through radio, television and social media.
Members discussed allocating $5,000 to develop a website and expand social media presence and strategies to increase business participation in the district.
Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp
Read full meeting notes here
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Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.