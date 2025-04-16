April 8: Commissioners approve Creighton bond deal, and youth center teacher raises

At a brisk 20-minute meeting Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved a slate of routine items but paused briefly to discuss two notable issues: one involving a financing arrangement for Creighton University, the other raising teacher pay at the Douglas County Youth Center. Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh sought clarification on both items, prompting short discussions that shed light on the county’s indirect role in institutional finances and its direct influence on youth services compensation.

The board approved the issuance of industrial development revenue and refunding bonds for Creighton University after the County Attorney’s Office assured commissioners that Douglas County would assume no financial liability, acting solely as a pass-through for the arrangement. Commissioners also approved a pay scale adjustment for educators at the Youth Center, aligning their salaries with those of Omaha Public Schools. The change means a 20% increase for new teachers and a 6% bump for those at the top of the pay scale.

With no public comment and only five residents in the audience, the board moved quickly through its agendas. The Douglas County Board of Equalization, meeting separately, also approved routine items, including vehicle tax exemptions and the setting of a hearing date for assessment corrections. Items were passed unanimously throughout the morning, with no amendments or opposition.

Meeting documented by Jeff French

Read full meeting notes here