April 8: Omaha Municipal Land Bank reviews finances and legislative changes

The Omaha Municipal Land Bank Board elected Todd Swirczek as vice chair and Lou Ann Goding as treasurer, with both terms beginning in June. Among approved property dispositions, the board authorized the sale of 2817 N. 15th St. for $800 after clearing $4,500 in liens, with the Council Bluffs buyer planning to establish a garden, and approved the sale of 2807 Wirt St. for $6,200 after a discounted purchase price, where the buyer intends to build a duplex.

Executive Director Andrea Purdy-Steenholdt reported two new hires, an ongoing review of the organization’s three-year strategic plan and expected completion of the 2025 annual report by the end of April. The board also received updates on maintenance activity, including seven snow-removal complaints in March, and on pending state legislation, with Governance Committee members noting that LB 1135, which addresses land bank board structure flexibility and depository language, has advanced to the final round of debate. The meeting concluded after an executive session lasting about 40 minutes.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting notes here