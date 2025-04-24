Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

April 8: Sarpy County Board approves major sewer and emergency communication  facility upgrades

At early April’s Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials expressed gratitude to two veterans stepping into key roles. David Dietze was appointed to serve on the veterans service committee through 2027, while Tim Henderson, a retired Air Force veteran with service on Air Force One under Presidents Obama and Trump, was introduced as interim director of the county’s Veterans Service Office. Administrator Bonnie Moore and Commissioner Jim Warren praised Henderson’s willingness to serve, and the board unanimously approved his appointment.

Chairman David Klug also commended law enforcement after a Wisconsin teen missing for two months was found in Sarpy County. The teenager was located following a 911 tip, prompting a swift response from county dispatchers and sheriff’s deputies. Kelly thanked everyone involved in the successful recovery and arrest of the suspect.

The board approved a $1.48 million contract with Municipal Pipe Tool Company for major sanitary sewer repairs, citing the company’s local presence and ability to meet tight deadlines. Commissioners also approved a $210,000 agreement with Clark & Enersen Inc. for architectural and engineering work to remodel the Emergency Communications Department at 1200 Golden Gate Drive. A related contract with HDR Engineering for supplemental design services was approved for up to $135,000.35. 

The board entered executive session at 3:25 p.m. to discuss personnel matters and litigation.

Meeting documented by Peg Alexander

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

