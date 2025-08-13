Aug. 11: Bennington School Board prepares for growth amid budget strains

The Bennington Public Schools Board of Education covered reports and decisions Monday night, opening with public concerns over the impact of Nebraska’s new law banning transgender athletes from competing in sports that align with their gender identity. Sheri Shuler, representing Rainbow Parents of Nebraska, urged the board to anticipate challenges such as bullying and exclusion stemming from the law’s implementation this fall.

Superintendent Aaron Plas reported steady construction progress on the district’s second high school, with site grading 25% complete and footings expected by mid-fall. District staffing remains strong, with teacher positions 99% filled and classified staffing up from last year. Enrollment rose 3.65% to 4,427 students, though incoming kindergarten numbers dipped slightly. Summer school programs showed student improvement, and AP course scores at Bennington High School exceeded state averages.

Facing the loss of $5.4 million in state aid and a projected $1 million budget deficit for the current fiscal year, the board discussed long-term planning, approving the purchase of a $26,167 mower and adopting a new student information system, Synergy, for 2026–27. The number of students riding the buses is expected to surpass 1,000 students this year. The district is working to fill two driver positions before the first day of school. The board will hold its budget hearing on Sept. 8 before its next regular meeting.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

Read full meeting notes here