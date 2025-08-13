Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

Aug. 11: Ralston School Board faces new law, absenteeism concerns and bond updates

The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education opened its Monday meeting with public comment on Nebraska’s newly enacted LB 89, the Stand With Women Act. Holly Richie of Rainbow Parents of Nebraska urged the board to prepare for potential challenges that the law may create for coaches and staff, including increased bullying and absenteeism among transgender students. 

Superintendent Jason Buckingham reported a smooth start to the school year, thanked staff and contractors for their preparation efforts and noted fall sports are underway. Mockingbird Elementary School Principal Brian Ferguson presented an improvement plan for the school, citing stagnant reading fluency at 38% and chronic absenteeism (more than 200 students missing over 10 days last year) as urgent issues. Ferguson linked attendance struggles partly to an opt-out mentality and said staff would take a more proactive approach in contacting parents about frequent absences.

The board reviewed district finances, hearing from Assistant Superintendent Aaron Bredenkamp that the district is $2 million ahead of last year in state aid and $3.5 million under contract on bond-funded high school renovations. The board approved transferring $500,000 to the depreciation fund for technology maintenance, eliminated a duplicative press release policy and approved mandatory staff training. Buckingham said final tax levy decisions will depend on property valuations, with a possible rate decrease ahead.

