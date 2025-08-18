Aug. 12: Sarpy County commissioners approve clerk appointment; road projects under budget

During the meeting of the Sarpy County Board of Equalization, commissioners considered two homestead exemption appeals filed after the deadline. In both cases, one citing medical issues, another involving private family matters, the board unanimously voted to table the items until Sept. 9 to allow applicants more time to provide additional documentation.

The commissioners’ meeting opened with public comment from hemp industry representatives seeking clarity on new medical cannabis regulations. Later, the board unanimously approved the appointment of Amber Houghtaling as Sarpy County clerk and register of deeds, effective January 2026, following the retirement of Deb Houghtaling after 50 years of service. Commissioners also awarded contracts for two major infrastructure projects: a $2.35 million Buffalo Road channel stabilization effort, which came in well under budget with significant cost-sharing by the Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District, and a $758,000 road improvement project on Cornhusker Road, also below estimates. A financial update showed county revenues running 11% above budget and reserves untouched at $19 million.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

