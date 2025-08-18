Aug. 12: Sarpy County commissioners approve clerk appointment; road projects under budget

During the meeting of the Sarpy County Board of Equalization, commissioners considered two homestead exemption appeals filed after the deadline. In both cases, one citing medical issues, another involving private family matters, the board unanimously voted to table the items until Sept. 9 to allow applicants more time to provide additional documentation.
The commissioners’ meeting opened with public comment from hemp industry representatives seeking clarity on new medical cannabis regulations. Later, the board unanimously approved the appointment of Amber Houghtaling as Sarpy County clerk and register of deeds, effective January 2026, following the retirement of Deb Houghtaling after 50 years of service. Commissioners also awarded contracts for two major infrastructure projects: a $2.35 million Buffalo Road channel stabilization effort, which came in well under budget with significant cost-sharing by the Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District, and a $758,000 road improvement project on Cornhusker Road, also below estimates. A financial update showed county revenues running 11% above budget and reserves untouched at $19 million.
Meeting documented by Will Ramsey
Read full meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.