Aug. 13: Omaha Land Bank approves five property sales, keeps buildable lots for housing

The Omaha Municipal Land Bank’s Board of Directors approved the sale of five properties at its Tuesday meeting, all slated for new housing or lot expansions. Several applicants qualified for price discounts under the board’s scoring system, while three offers were declined to preserve lots with strong housing potential.

The board remains on track to meet its $125,000 fundraising goal, with 69% of board members already contributing. July revenue appeared lower than last year due to pending city payments, but overall, finances are in line with expectations. The board also approved a $9,600 contract with a nonprofit grantmaking service and discussed optimizing funding accounts.

Maintenance crews oversaw 188 properties this year, addressing 62 complaints, many of which were self-reported by staff to stay ahead of neighborhood issues. A “Shovel Ready” site preparation project is underway, with bids expected soon for 11 properties. Board members also heard updates on the ambassador program, the upcoming Oct. 15 “Love 4 Lots” community event and legislative efforts to advance LB 620, a bill that could impact land bank operations statewide.

Meeting documented by Lissette Aliaga Linares

Read full meeting notes here