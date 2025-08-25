Aug. 18: Omaha Streetcar board advances construction plans

At the Omaha Streetcar Authority Board of Directors meeting on Aug. 18, Interim Director Rick Gustafson reported that streetcar construction is expected to begin in January, with design work completed and proposals for an operations contractor due by Sept. 10. The project spent about $5 million in July and remains on budget, with the City Council now reviewing the 2026 budget.
Board members unanimously approved two change orders: $114,227 for Sampson Construction to modify the streetcar vehicle maintenance facility, and $69,473.11 for Sadler Electric to protect a water line at MECA Lot A. Both changes were driven by site adjustments and previously unanticipated work.
During public comment, former mayor Hal Daub raised concerns about the use of bond funds and the inclusion of affordable housing in the streetcar financing plan, urging the board to hold an information session for the public.
Meeting documented by Lissette Aliaga Linares
Read full meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.