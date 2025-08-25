Aug. 18: Omaha Streetcar board advances construction plans

At the Omaha Streetcar Authority Board of Directors meeting on Aug. 18, Interim Director Rick Gustafson reported that streetcar construction is expected to begin in January, with design work completed and proposals for an operations contractor due by Sept. 10. The project spent about $5 million in July and remains on budget, with the City Council now reviewing the 2026 budget.

Board members unanimously approved two change orders: $114,227 for Sampson Construction to modify the streetcar vehicle maintenance facility, and $69,473.11 for Sadler Electric to protect a water line at MECA Lot A. Both changes were driven by site adjustments and previously unanticipated work.

During public comment, former mayor Hal Daub raised concerns about the use of bond funds and the inclusion of affordable housing in the streetcar financing plan, urging the board to hold an information session for the public.

Meeting documented by Lissette Aliaga Linares

