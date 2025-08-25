Aug. 18: OPS Board Highlights Research Award, Book Challenges and Superintendent Evaluation Plans

The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education meeting opened with recognition of the OPS Research team, which won a 2025 Qualtrics XM Breakthrough Artist Award for its innovative use of data, including an attendance automation system that annually saves thousands of staff hours. Board members praised the smooth start to the school year, and superintendent communications were brief.

Public comments centered on parental involvement and calls to remove two books, The Infinite Moment of Us and Monday’s Not Coming, from district libraries, with speakers citing sexually explicit and violent content. The board proceeded to approve its consent agenda unanimously after removing one item for later discussion, allocating funds for special education services, dual enrollment programs, band uniforms, reading intervention curriculum and temporary staffing.

The board also approved the purchase of eight nine-passenger vans for high school activity transportation at a cost of $679,200, waiving standard bidding policies due to procurement delays. Members adopted goal indicators and a timeline for evaluating the superintendent, despite concerns from board member Bri Full about the lack of midyear public updates on the superintendent’s performance.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

