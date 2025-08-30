Aug. 19: Bellevue City Council advances waterpark project, reviews $195M budget

Bellevue Economic Development Director Harrison Johnson presented plans for the Bellevue Bay Indoor Waterpark and Entertainment District, addressing questions on traffic, pricing and economic impact. The project is expected to draw visitors from a 250 mile radius, with local families paying an estimated $55–$65 per day or $350–$400 for a season pass. Johnson said the development would include new traffic signals at U.S. Highway 75 and park entrances, 500 parking stalls, and capacity for 1,500 visitors. He emphasized its potential to generate jobs and broaden the tax base, though decisions on whether new revenue would reduce property taxes or fund expanded services would be left to the council.
Finance Director Rich Severson and Assistant Finance Director Jason Tordoff presented the 2025–26 budget, forecasting $195 million in revenue, $118 million in expenditures, and a $54 million year end balance. Expenditures are down 1.7% from last year, with personnel costs making up 28% of the budget. The property tax rate will remain steady, aided by growth from entertainment projects. The council also passed zoning changes, including an amendment to land south of 42nd Street and Highway 370, with Councilmember Kathy Welch dissenting on both votes.
Meeting documented by Adryanna Seitz
Read full meeting notes here
