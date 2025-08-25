Aug 19: Douglas County commissioners tackle corrections budget, highway upgrades and youth center concerns

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met last Tuesday and approved a series of tax-related items and liquor licenses while hearing updates on corrections, highway improvements and the county’s youth center.

Sitting as the Board of Equalization, commissioners unanimously approved tax rates for miscellaneous properties and vehicle tax exemptions while tabling one item for further review.

Corrections Director Michael Myers reported the department is $500,000 over budget due to extensive overtime and training costs, despite staffing levels being at 99%. The county has seen a record 164 correction officer applications and is advancing its pretrial release program, which has helped manage a population that is approximately 65% minority. Myers noted the exterior of the new mental health addition should be complete this fall. Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh pressed for more detailed financial comparisons in future reports and raised concerns about low enrollment in the drug and alcohol program.

The board also heard from County Engineer Todd Pfitzer on the 2026–2031 Highway Improvement Plan. Growth in areas such as Bennington and Elkhorn is prompting upgrades at key intersections, including 156th and Rainwood, 168th and Ida, Q Street west of 192nd and several along State Street. Roundabouts are being considered as part of the plan, with commissioners asking about pedestrian safety and snow maintenance.

The Douglas County Youth Center reported 45 new attendees in the past month, half for probation violations, with an average daily population of 86. Concerns were raised about long wait times for placements, underutilization of the downtown youth facility and language barriers affecting non-English-speaking youth.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

Read full meeting notes here