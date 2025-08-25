Aug. 19: Sarpy County Commissioners Approve Road Program, Grants and Tax Corrections

The Sarpy County Board of Equalization met to address routine tax matters and motor vehicle exemption applications. Commissioners approved minutes from Aug. 12, tax corrections and two exemption applications. A request for an exemption from Neighborhood Community Pantry for a 2020 Ram Promaster 1500 Van Cargo was denied because it was filed outside the legal period. The organization may reapply when eligible. The meeting adjourned at 3:11 p.m.
Immediately following, the Board of Commissioners approved its consent agenda, which included payroll, claims and a $79,200 grant award from the Nebraska Crime Commission to the county’s Victim Witness Unit. Commissioners also adopted the One- and Six-Year Road Program for FY 2026–2031, allocating $298 million for infrastructure projects, with the largest project being the proposed South Sarpy Expressway, estimated at $113 million. A $1.38 million bid was awarded to Chas. Vrana & Sons Construction Co. for Giles Road improvements.
Meeting documented by Will Ramsey
Read full meeting notes here
