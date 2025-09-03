Photo by Samuel Branch/Unsplash

Aug. 29: Benson BID reviews budget, prepares for 2026 projects

The Benson Business Improvement District (BID) met last Friday morning to review financials, plan for next year’s projects and share community updates. Joe Carmichael called the meeting to order at 9:33 a.m. and welcomed new board member Don Sanders. Financial updates showed approximately $44,185 spent so far this year, leaving just over $38,000 in the budget. Landscaping, cleanups, banner installations and mowing services were among the primary expenses. The board noted that while snow removal rates will remain steady, salt costs may rise this winter.

Looking to 2026, board members began discussing bids for landscaping, banners, snow removal and holiday lighting, with plans to finalize proposals by December. Annie Butler from the Benson Creative District reported that banners have been reinstalled and proposed keeping them up for an additional year to save costs. The board also noted completion of the federally funded crosswalk bollard project, with discussions about turning them into public art or advertising spaces.

Community updates included the upcoming Benson Parade on Oct. 3, a Gallagher Park cleanup on Sept. 20 and a mural tour during the Nebraska Art Teachers Association conference on Oct. 18. The board also addressed concerns about a local business causing disturbances and heard updates on “The Bay” project, which is slated for completion in 2026. The meeting concluded at 9:58 a.m., with plans to combine the November and December meetings into one on Dec. 19.

