Aug. 4: OPS board kicks off school year with optimism and debate on SRO policy

The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education held a wide-ranging meeting ahead of the new school year. Superintendent Matthew Ray welcomed back students and staff, reinforcing the district’s literacy focus by reading All Are Welcome, a message reiterated by multiple board members. During board comments, members expressed gratitude to community partners, mourned the recent loss of OPS graduate Terry Thomas and voiced support for ensuring students have the supplies and resources they need for success.

A major portion of the meeting focused on School Resource Officer (SRO) agreements with Omaha, Bellevue and Douglas County law enforcement agencies, totaling over $1.7 million. Board members raised questions about the role of SROs in potential immigration enforcement scenarios. Law enforcement representatives reaffirmed their commitment to student safety and clarified that SROs would not assist ICE agents unless legally obligated, seeking to protect school community trust. The SRO agreements passed unanimously.

The board heard public comments from community members concerned about books available in school libraries, including It Ends with Us and Wintergirls, citing themes of abuse and self-harm. Financial reports showed a 3.2% increase in the budget due to additional state funding, though future declines in aid are anticipated starting in 2027-28. Consent agenda items passed with minor discussion. Accountability and audit committee updates were presented.

Meeting documented by Carly Rozeboom

Read full meeting notes here