Aug. 4: Westside School Board approves facility projects, safety upgrades and new  goals

The Westside Community Schools Board of Education approved campus upgrades, reviewed safety protocols and set goals for the year ahead. With students returning this week, Communications Director Elizabeth Power noted the district will welcome 53 new teachers, seven of which are Westside High School alumni. Power also highlighted successful classroom visits across all grade levels.

The board approved concept designs for Loveland Elementary as part of the district’s Phase II bond project and gave the green light for early renovations to the high school’s cafeteria and locker rooms. Safety Director Jake Rotonya, a former Omaha police officer, presented four new districtwide security protocols, including standardized lockdown procedures, a visitor check-in system and a ban on propped doors. Westside also became the first district in the city to implement Raptor Technologies’ emergency and visitor management software, with future plans to expand radio communication across all schools.

The board adopted Nebraska’s updated science standards, noting minimal curriculum changes, and approved student policy updates on electronic device use, dress code and parent involvement. A wellness report showed that staff accessed nearly 150 therapy sessions last year, primarily for stress and burnout. Superintendent goals for the year were finalized, and district leaders announced that Superintendent Mike Lucas would be meeting with Gov. Jim Pillen to discuss school funding later this week. The next board meeting is set for Aug. 18.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

Read full meeting notes here