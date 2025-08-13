Aug. 6: MUD Board weighs $6.2M in water facility upgrades and contractor selection process

The Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors spent much of Tuesday’s meeting discussing two major water projects totaling $6.2 million — upgrades at the Platte South Water Production Facility and pipeline improvements at the Florence Water Treatment Plant. More than one director raised concerns about the bidding process, questioning whether awarding both contracts to HDR limited opportunities for other firms and whether the Florence plant project’s inclusion in the capital plan had been fully vetted. MUD officials said the Florence project, first planned in 2012, was re-added in recent years after inspections found significant pipeline deterioration.

Other infrastructure updates included a $259,000 water and gas main relocation at 8th and Douglas Streets to accommodate private development, with costs reimbursable to the district, and preparations for a 35-mile water main replacement program by 2028. Directors also approved a contract extension with Q3 Contracting to address backlogs in water and gas work, citing the streetcar project and long lead times for equipment as key challenges. A $2.5 million project on 13th Street saw cost increases after switching to directional drilling to reduce traffic disruption, leading to questions about the initial design process.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting notes here