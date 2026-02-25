Black Life in Omaha: 15 Years in Photos

To mark Black History Month, Omaha photographer Abiola Kosoko went through 100,000 images he had taken over the last 15 years to offer this look at Black life across Omaha.
A 2025 portrait of Viv Ewing and John Ewing before his mayoral election victory. John Ewing, who served as Douglas County treasurer for 18 years, was elected mayor in 2025 and is the first Black mayor of Omaha.
I, Abiola Kosoko, am a photographer, storyteller and community documentarian working under DemoLives Multimedia. I’m also a transplant. I moved to Omaha from Maryland in 2000, and in the years since, I’ve come to realize that much of the country, and sometimes even the city itself, is not fully in tune with the depth and complexity of Black life in Omaha. Too often, the story is flattened or geographically confined. But Blackness here cannot be redlined.
This photo collection represents a portion of more than 15 years of photography documenting Black life across Omaha. It was assembled through broken hard drives, lost archives and hours spent digging through old websites and social media accounts to recover images. Over the years, I’ve had my equipment stolen twice, lost four hard drives, had three cameras taken and watched three laptops fail to start. Those losses forced me to reckon with how fragile documentation can be. Sorting through more than 100,000 images to select just 23 made that fragility and the importance of preservation impossible to ignore.
What emerged from that process was not a single story but a network. Black life in Omaha extends far beyond any one neighborhood. While North Omaha remains a vital cultural anchor, this collection intentionally reflects a broader geography: families, artists, athletes and community spaces spread across the city. These images show Black life as lived: in homes and gyms, on stages and sidewalks, in quiet moments and public gatherings.
Families form the foundation of this story. They are where knowledge is passed down, where care is practiced daily and where community begins long before it becomes visible. Artists and athletes appear not as exceptions, but as products of that foundation. People are shaped by their environments and, in turn, shape culture and possibilities for those watching. Community gatherings serve as connective tissue, spaces where information, support and joy circulate without fanfare.
Many of the photographs in this collection come from the 2020s. The year 2020, in particular, marked a turning point defined by loss, protest, uncertainty and collective reckoning. Within that disruption, I also witnessed how people in Omaha showed up for one another. These images hold both struggle and recovery, often within the same frame, capturing how the community responded, adapted and continued.
Around 2021, I began working with Flatwater Free Press, an opportunity I’m deeply grateful for. It allowed me to use my relationships within the community to help tell stories with care, nuance and accountability. This photo essay is an extension of that work. It is meant to celebrate multiple generations, honor local heroes and encapsulate the spirit of Black life in Omaha, not as a monolith, but as a living, evolving presence that continues to shape the city well beyond any line drawn on a map.
Abiola “Demo” Kosoko is the Omaha-based photographer, visual storyteller and creative director behind DemoLives Multimedia. His work centers people, culture, and community, blending documentary-style photography with commercial storytelling for brands, institutions and publications. Kosoko, a graduate of Creighton University, has worked as a photo correspondent for Flatwater Free Press since its founding. His company, Demo Lives Multimedia, can be found at demolives.com or at @demolives on Instagram.
