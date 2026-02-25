Black Life in Omaha: 15 Years in Photos To mark Black History Month, Omaha photographer Abiola Kosoko went through 100,000 images he had taken over the last 15 years to offer this look at Black life across Omaha. A 2025 portrait of Viv Ewing and John Ewing before his mayoral election victory. John Ewing, who served as Douglas County treasurer for 18 years, was elected mayor in 2025 and is the first Black mayor of Omaha.

I, Abiola Kosoko, am a photographer, storyteller and community documentarian working under DemoLives Multimedia. I’m also a transplant. I moved to Omaha from Maryland in 2000, and in the years since, I’ve come to realize that much of the country, and sometimes even the city itself, is not fully in tune with the depth and complexity of Black life in Omaha. Too often, the story is flattened or geographically confined. But Blackness here cannot be redlined.

This photo collection represents a portion of more than 15 years of photography documenting Black life across Omaha. It was assembled through broken hard drives, lost archives and hours spent digging through old websites and social media accounts to recover images. Over the years, I’ve had my equipment stolen twice, lost four hard drives, had three cameras taken and watched three laptops fail to start. Those losses forced me to reckon with how fragile documentation can be. Sorting through more than 100,000 images to select just 23 made that fragility and the importance of preservation impossible to ignore.

What emerged from that process was not a single story but a network. Black life in Omaha extends far beyond any one neighborhood. While North Omaha remains a vital cultural anchor, this collection intentionally reflects a broader geography: families, artists, athletes and community spaces spread across the city. These images show Black life as lived: in homes and gyms, on stages and sidewalks, in quiet moments and public gatherings.

Families form the foundation of this story. They are where knowledge is passed down, where care is practiced daily and where community begins long before it becomes visible. Artists and athletes appear not as exceptions, but as products of that foundation. People are shaped by their environments and, in turn, shape culture and possibilities for those watching. Community gatherings serve as connective tissue, spaces where information, support and joy circulate without fanfare.

Many of the photographs in this collection come from the 2020s. The year 2020, in particular, marked a turning point defined by loss, protest, uncertainty and collective reckoning. Within that disruption, I also witnessed how people in Omaha showed up for one another. These images hold both struggle and recovery, often within the same frame, capturing how the community responded, adapted and continued.

Around 2021, I began working with Flatwater Free Press, an opportunity I’m deeply grateful for. It allowed me to use my relationships within the community to help tell stories with care, nuance and accountability. This photo essay is an extension of that work. It is meant to celebrate multiple generations, honor local heroes and encapsulate the spirit of Black life in Omaha, not as a monolith, but as a living, evolving presence that continues to shape the city well beyond any line drawn on a map.

Senior photo of Desyree McGhee in 2020. McGhee is a 2020 graduate of Omaha North High school and a recipient of a Young, Black and Influential Award.

Friends Yvonnda Summers, Jay Warren-Teamer, Erin Dailey and Shannon Melton celebrating the pregnancy of Mehgan Nolan in this 2021 photo. Women’s maternal health is critical in Omaha, where Black women face higher risks and disparities in pregnancy and birth outcomes, making community support essential.

Reggie LeFlore, artist and muralist, outside of world champion boxer Bud Crawford’s gym in North Omaha in 2021. LeFlore has a number of murals around Omaha, including the Crawford gym mural. He now lives and works in Minneapolis. Terence “Bud” Crawford after beating Julius Indongo at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln in 2017. That victory marked one of the few times in the modern four-belt era that a fighter unified all the world titles (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO) at a weight class. It helped establish Crawford as one of boxing’s elite champions.

The family of James Scurlock holds a candlelight vigil outside of The Hive in downtown Omaha in 2020. Scurlock was slain by a business owner during a 2020 protest. His death led to multiple protests and community gatherings.

Then-State Sen. Justin Wayne speaks at a community gathering in 2020 in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, who was killed in May 2020 in Minneapolis by a police officer who knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. The officer later was sentenced to 22 1⁄2 years in prison.

Ashlei Spivey (left) and Jay Warren-Teamer at the signing of LB 298 in 2023. Spivey and Warren-Teamer are the founders of I Be Black Girl. LB 298 was a 2023 Nebraska law that ensures students in Nebraska public schools aren’t discriminated against based on natural hair, protective hairstyle, tribal regalia or headdress. I Be Black Girl is a nonprofit in Omaha that advances reproductive justice and community well being by centering the health, economic opportunity and leadership of Black women, femmes and girls. Spivey is now a Nebraska state senator. Dominique Morgan at her street-naming ceremony in 2023. Morgan is an Omaha-born award-winning artist and activist. Morgan is the former executive director of Black & Pink National, a prison abolitionist organization, whose work combines lived experience, advocacy and community health to uplift LGBTQ+ and system-impacted individuals. Morgan has earned local and national recognition for transformative community impact.

Members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) gathered outside the Omaha Star. The NPHC celebrates historically Black Greek organizations. The organization holds multiple gatherings each year in Omaha and Lincoln.

Jewel Rodgers poses for a photo in 2025. Rodgers, the daughter of Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, is the youngest state poet and first Black state poet in Nebraska’s history. Saint Thomas and his mother, Terra Brown, celebrate Thomas’ 1,000 career points in 2021. Thomas and Hunter Sallis led Millard North to a state title in 2021 against Chucky Hepburn and Bellevue West. All three starred in college and now play basketball professionally.

Jacob Idra at Republic of South Sudan (ROSS) Cultural Night, dancing with other members of the organization in 2024. At the beginning of the 21st century, Omaha saw a spike of South Sudanese refugees and immigrants due to civil conflict in the east-central African nation. Idra founded ROSS Leaders to celebrate the South Sudanese people and provide greater opportunities for them in the community.

Shawntal Mallory (center) with Aileen Warren and Thomas Warren at Creighton University’s Judge Elizabeth D. Pittman Award Ceremony in 2023. Aileen Warren is the president and CEO of ICAN, the nonprofit Institute for Career Advancement Needs, which focuses on leadership training and hosts a well-known women’s leadership conference. Thomas Warren, her husband, is Mayor John Ewing’s chief of staff and a former chief of the Omaha Police Department. The Pittman Award recognizes a Creighton graduate who epitomizes the excellence, perseverance and dedication that defined Pittman, the first Black graduate of Creighton’s School of Law who became the first Black judge in Nebraska.



Ardythe Elaine Bullard Sayers, the widow of Gale Sayers, at the Gale Sayers street-naming ceremony in 2023. Gale Sayers, who grew up in Omaha, was an NFL Hall of Fame running back and one of the most electrifying players in NFL history. He is best known for his career with the Chicago Bears and for redefining speed and grace at the position. Terri D Sanders at The Omaha Star’s ribbon cutting in 2023. Sanders is a community leader and also the publisher and CEO of The Omaha Star, Nebraska’s oldest and only black-owned newspaper, founded in 1938.

Racquel Henderson at the Young, Black and Influential Awards in 2017. Henderson, known as “The Job Whisperer,” is a North Omaha-born community advocate, educator and civic leader who serves as director of programs & strategic partnerships at EPIC for Girls and teaches at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She champions education, employment and equity for youth and adults alike. Her work combines advocacy, mentorship and community empowerment rooted in lived experience and resilience.







The late Ira Combs, the founder of the North Omaha Area Health Clinic, at the NOAH awards ceremony in 2024. Combs was a longtime Omaha nurse and community health advocate. He spent decades improving care access, health education and wellness in underserved neighborhoods. His work earned national recognition, including the White House’s “Champion of Change” honor for public health leadership. Symone D. Sanders was immortalized as a Face on the Barroom Floor at the Omaha Press Club in 2022. Sanders is North Omaha-born political strategist, author and MSNBC host who rose to prominence as the youngest press secretary in a U.S. presidential campaign. She later served as senior adviser and chief spokesperson for then-Vice President Kamala Harris. A Creighton University graduate, she continues to shape the national dialogue through political commentary and media while representing Omaha on the national stage.

Leo Louis hands out water at the Juneteenth parade in 2025. Louis is a former president of the board of the Malcolm X Foundation and has long been seen as a pillar in North Omaha. Josh “El Stupo” Littrell hands out groceries for the North Omaha Neighborhood Alliance in 2020. That year, NONA assembled and distributed groceries and supplies for citizens of North Omaha who were struggling through the adversities of COVID-19.

Brenda Council (left) and Precious McKesson at the Native Omaha Days Parade in 2023. The pair represents two generations of Black political leadership in Omaha. McKesson is a community organizer and Nebraska Democratic Party executive director who made history as the first woman of color from Nebraska to cast an Electoral College vote. Council served on the Omaha City Council, the Omaha Public Schools Board and in the Nebraska Legislature representing North Omaha.