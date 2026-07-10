Broncs, bulls and boots For 75 years, Sumner has saddled up a small-town celebration Photo essay by Lori Potter for the Flatwater Free Press Atkinson cowboy Miles Garwood ropes a calf as his horse puts on the brakes during the Sumner Rodeo’s tie-down roping competition July 4. The tie rope is in Garwood’s mouth.

SUMNER — Traditions float around the small, dusty arena where, on the 4th of July, the Sumner Saddle Club hosted its 75th annual rodeo. You can see them represented by the cowboy boots and hats, by the broncs and bulls, by multigenerational rodeo families carrying saddles and ropes.

I’ve felt that vibe since going to the rodeo for the first time in 2011 and every year since.

This year, Dave Kearney, 76, of nearby Overton, watched his son-in-law and two grandsons compete in team roping at Friday night’s first session. Then he cheered for another grandson, 13-year-old Quinten Quintana, in Saturday’s steer riding.

Kearney himself rode broncs and bulls in his teens and early 20s, and then was a team roper for decades. “It was about three years ago since I roped,” he said. “I think it was here in Sumner.”

Most rodeo events in Sumner and everywhere else reflect practical skills that early settlers needed to train young wild horses to help move cattle across vast grasslands and rope calves on branding days. Competitions came along to determine the best bucking horse riders, fastest calf ropers and strongest steer wrestlers.

Almost every small Nebraska town has an annual celebration, many of them held in the summer. Sometimes, it’s centered on a rodeo or local history. Sometimes, it focuses on an ethnic heritage, like Czech Days in Wilber or the St. Patrick’s Day Festival in O’Neill.

They always have dozens of activities. They always depend on many volunteers.

In Sumner, the 4th of July events include a parade, kids’ games, a car show, live music, hot dog buffet and, of course, fireworks.

Earlier in the week, Sumner held an ice cream social, an alumni banquet for the local school, cornhole and sand volleyball tournaments and a street dance.

Sumner Commercial Club member Sarah Scoville said she and many others volunteer “to keep our traditions alive.”

Veteran roper Kearney had a simpler reason for coming to Sumner every July 4th: “I just love rodeos.”

The youngest cowboy in the Sumner Rodeo’s steer riding competition, Tuff Brown of Loup City, learned what veteran bronc and bull riders already know: It’s tough to get bucked off at any age.

A way-too-rowdy steer attempted to jump out of the chute as Quinten Quintana of Overton, 13, tried to compete in steer riding. A chute volunteer lifted Quinten to safety. Quinten Quintana made a successful reride on a different steer later in the steer riding competition July 4 at the Sumner Rodeo.

A float in Sumner’s July 4 parade recognized the 75th anniversary of the Sumner Saddle Club Rodeo. Several riders were former longtime rodeo volunteers. Light poles along the parade route and in other areas of town were decorated with American flags hung between portraits of two Sumner veterans.

Jadon Skavdahl of Marsland couldn’t hold on in the saddle bronc competition for the eight seconds required for a qualified ride. The Sumner rodeo arena is along Nebraska Highway 40, which stretches from near Kearney northwest into the Sandhills.

The two women’s events at most rodeos are barrel racing and breakaway roping.

Cale Buss of Atkinson leaps from his horse and reaches for steer horns as the first step in successful steer wrestling. Step two is to wrestle the beast to the ground.

After participating in the July 4 parade, Sumner Saddle Club members in matching blue shirts head to the rodeo arena to move livestock into position and do other chores ahead of the 1:30 p.m. rodeo. Harper Holen, 1, of Bertrand, came to the Sumner Rodeo July 4 with her parents. She’s a few years too young to be a rodeo fan or understand the patriotic message on her T-shirt.