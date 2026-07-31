Can you afford an “affordable” home in Nebraska?

Year after year, The Good Life is becoming less attainable for Nebraskans. Paychecks can’t keep up with home prices. It’s pricing out young Nebraskans who dream of becoming homeowners.

From 1970 to 2024, the median household income in Nebraska, adjusted for inflation, grew by 40%. In that same time frame, the median home price more than doubled, growing by 125%.

And it has grown far worse since the COVID-19 pandemic: From 2020 to 2024, the median household income in Nebraska grew by a fraction of a percent. Home prices skyrocketed 20%.

This calculator estimates a rough “affordable” home price using a common rule of thumb: roughly 2.5 times your gross annual income, plus a $10,000 down payment. Enter your income and pick a county to see how that number compares to actual home values across the state.