Christmas on the Plains: Prairie traditions at Stuhr Museum

Tucked into the heart of central Nebraska, the broad ribbon of the Platte River Valley has long been the stage for migration, settlement and celebration. In the mid-1800s, the valley served as a key route for westward-bound pioneers and immigrants, thanks to its open terrain, fertile bottomlands and predictable water source.
Those early Nebraska settlers brought not only dreams of land and freedom but also the customs of home, among them the observance of Christmas. Although the winter holiday would have been different on the Plains, the spirit of gathering, gratitude and novelty held strong. For these settlers, the season held fewer decorations and more community-making: Christmas pageants, church services, homemade ornaments and presents, tin icicles and caroling with family and friends.
Today, Stuhr Museum in Grand Island invites visitors to step back into that time during the Christmas Past & Present event each December. Railroad Town, which represents an 1890s town along the railroad, comes alive with wood-burning stoves, candle-lit homes and early-era decorations and gifts. Inside the modestly wrapped packages would be a variety of practical and cherished items: a new silver comb, warm knitted mittens, handmade toys and other treasures in a time before mass-produced goods were as readily accessible.
Homes in the 1890s were decorated differently than they are today. While there may have been a bough of holly or a simple fabric garland, decorations were modest. On the nearly treeless prairie, availability and practicality meant that not every family had a Christmas tree inside their home. In lieu of a full tree, some families simply cut a branch and placed it in a pot or stand to decorate. Communities would gather in common spaces, such as the church or town hall, to admire the town’s Christmas tree and sing carols as the tree was lit. Unlike modern trees glowing with electric lights, settlers used candles, lit briefly while everyone admired the tree before being extinguished to prevent fire.
The transition from pioneer-era Christmases to today’s celebrations reminds us how place shapes practice. Along the Platte River Valley, settlers had to improvise: trees were scarce and often shipped from afar, candles and lanterns substituted for strings of electric lights and community gatherings offered warmth, company and shared purpose.
The history of the museum itself is bound to the Platte River Valley’s pioneer past. In the 1960s, a group of like-minded communities gathered to discuss the creation of museum, preserving the objects and stories of the past. Several of these community members were descendants of the original 1857 Hall County settlers, and some had even been among the first members of the Hall County Historical Society, the oldest continuous historical society in Nebraska, founded in 1922. The museum grounds now span 200+ acres and include the Stuhr Building, Gus Fonner Memorial Rotunda, the Farm Machinery and Antique Auto Collection, Railroad Town and other historic structures relocated to preserve those stories.
Why should the Platte River Valley’s Christmas history interest us? Because it reminds us that holiday traditions are not static — they evolve with geography, technology and community. The settlers’ Christmases were shaped by the river valley’s environment: the wind-flattened plains, anchoring river, far-flung tree options and the imperative of communal resilience in winter months. Today, the museum recreates those conditions not to romanticize hardship but to honor ingenuity, connection and place.
As modern families gather by the glow of electric lights and sip hot cocoa, it’s worth pausing to remember the crude evergreen boughs, homemade ornaments and lantern-lit parlors of the 1890s prairie home — all part of Nebraska’s holiday heritage. And visiting Stuhr Museum during its holiday programs offers a tangible bridge to those roots.
Stuhr Museum’s Christmas Past & Present events are open to the public Dec. 6, 12 and 13 from 6-9 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $15 for those age 6-adult and free for Stuhr Museum members. The Fantasy of Trees display is open daily through Jan. 4, 2026. For more information, visit www.stuhrmuseum.org.