Connected & Resilient: A Community Conversation on Youth Mental Health and Technology

Communities everywhere are asking the same question right now: How do we better support youth mental health in the digital age?
According to a report from the Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, more than a quarter of Nebraska high school students in 2023 said they felt sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks in the past year. At the same time, youth nationwide are spending more time on smartphones and social media than ever before — raising concerns about anxiety, depression, sleep disruption and negative self-image.
For Clarkson Institute, whose mission is to help make Nebraska the healthiest state in the nation, creating space for open and honest conversations about mental health — especially among young people — is a critical part of that work.
To help advance the conversation, Clarkson Institute launched a student script competition focused on how smartphones and digital life shape the experiences of young people today. In partnership with The Glowmedia Project, the competition invited Nebraska middle and high school students ages 13–19 to share their perspectives through storytelling.
The winning script, written by Auburn High School junior Beau Thomas, was developed into a professionally produced short film titled “Disconnected.”
The project provides a powerful, youth-centered way to explore the challenges of growing up in an always-connected world — and the importance of maintaining balance between digital and real-life
relationships.
A Community Conversation
Clarkson Institute now invites the community to continue that conversation at “Connected & Resilient: A Community Conversation on Youth Mental Health,” taking place March 16. The evening event will bring together parents, educators, health professionals and community leaders to explore the relationship between youth mental health and technology — and discuss practical ways to build healthier digital lives.
The program will begin with a screening of “Disconnected.” The film follows a high school student struggling to stay connected to the people around him after experiencing a personal loss. As he increasingly turns to digital spaces for comfort, the story highlights how easily technology can replace real-world connection.
The film also raises timely questions about emerging technology, including the growing role of AI in young people’s lives. While digital tools can offer support, the story reminds viewers that authentic human relationships remain irreplaceable.
Expert Perspectives and Youth Voice
Following the film, a panel discussion will explore the intersection of social media, AI chatbots, youth mental health and storytelling. Panelists include:
* Trish Glowacki, Founder and Executive Producer, Glowmedia
* Adam Vinter, Education Outreach Manager at Common Sense Media (and Omaha Public Schools)
* Kevin Kaminski, LIMHP and mental health therapist at Creighton Prep
* Beau Thomas, student writer of “Disconnected”
Together, they will share insights from education, mental health, media and youth perspectives — creating a dialogue that connects the themes of the film with the real-world challenges young people face today.
Moving from Concern to Action
The evening will conclude with a keynote presentation from Dawson Kelly of Project Reboot. A student at the University of California, Berkeley and a national advocate for healthier technology habits, Kelly works with young people to help them reclaim their time and develop more intentional relationships with technology. His keynote will focus on practical strategies for families, schools and communities to support youth mental health and foster healthier digital habits.
Building a Healthier Future for Young People
While conversations about youth mental health can sometimes feel overwhelming, the goal of Connected & Resilient is not to alarm but to empower. Research consistently shows that supportive relationships, open dialogue and community awareness can make a meaningful difference in how young people navigate the pressures of modern life. By bringing together youth voices, expert insight and community conversation, the event aims to help communities better understand the digital world young people inhabit — and how adults can help them navigate it with confidence, balance and resilience.
Community members interested in attending are encouraged to register early. Seating is limited to 250 guests, and registration is required.
“Connected & Resilient: A Community Conversation on Youth Mental Health”
When: Monday, March 16, 2026
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Film Streams Dundee (4952 Dodge St., Omaha)
How: Reserve your seat
To learn more about Clarkson Institute, visit www.clarksoninstitute.org