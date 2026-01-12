Dec. 12: Benson BID reviews 2026 budget

On Dec. 12, the Benson Business Improvement District board reviewed year-to-date expenses and examined a proposed 2026 budget. Board member Christian Buckler reported that $65,161.18 of the district’s $82,339.20 budget for 2025 has been spent to date, with additional bills still expected, including landscaping costs from Benson Bounty. Board members then reviewed the proposed 2026 budget line by line, which projects total expenses of $88,405.45.

The proposed budget includes increases in some maintenance categories. For example, the budget for snow removal and salt rises from $15,000 in 2025 to $16,000 in 2026. Mowing costs remain unchanged at $5,000, lighting is budgeted at $3,250 through OPPD and holiday lighting installation and removal at $3,750. There is a new administration category, budgeted at $11,175 to cover BID-related responsibilities, marketing efforts, grant coordination, etc. Funds are also set aside for green team beautification and trash pickup projects, infrastructure repairs like bollards and trash cans and basic operational expenses.

Board discussion also touched on longer-term infrastructure and placemaking ideas, including replacing damaged trash cans, potential public art and mural projects and exploration of a temporary “parklet” to encourage pedestrian activity. Updates were shared on grant activity, including marketing and visitor improvement funds, as well as ongoing conversations around parking, garden signage and pet waste stations. Because only three board members were present, short of the four needed for a quorum, board member Joe Carmichael said the 2026 budget would likely be finalized and approved by email.

