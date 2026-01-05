Dec. 15: Streetcar Authority advances construction timeline

On Dec. 15, the Omaha Streetcar Authority approved meeting minutes and hearing updates that highlighted progress on the downtown streetcar project. Interim Director Rick Gustafson shared that utility relocation and upgrades on the western part of the route are almost complete. The Harney bridge was scheduled to reopen later in December. Rail installation and groundbreaking for the Streetcar Maintenance Facility are both planned for January. November spending totaled $13 million.
Board members unanimously approved a $5.38 million change order to the Kiewit Construction contract to accelerate work on track and power infrastructure for a short section of the line. This will create a test area for streetcars expected to arrive in 2027. City of Omaha Public Works officials said the accelerated work is necessary to keep the overall project on track for a September 2028 completion date. The board also approved an agreement with the Metropolitan Utilities District that clarified responsibility for relocating gas lines, with OSA reimbursing MUD $648,589.78 for utility work that is already 90% complete and scheduled to finish in April 2026.
Meeting documented by Jeff French
Read full meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.