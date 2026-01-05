Dec. 15: Streetcar Authority advances construction timeline

On Dec. 15, the Omaha Streetcar Authority approved meeting minutes and hearing updates that highlighted progress on the downtown streetcar project. Interim Director Rick Gustafson shared that utility relocation and upgrades on the western part of the route are almost complete. The Harney bridge was scheduled to reopen later in December. Rail installation and groundbreaking for the Streetcar Maintenance Facility are both planned for January. November spending totaled $13 million.

Board members unanimously approved a $5.38 million change order to the Kiewit Construction contract to accelerate work on track and power infrastructure for a short section of the line. This will create a test area for streetcars expected to arrive in 2027. City of Omaha Public Works officials said the accelerated work is necessary to keep the overall project on track for a September 2028 completion date. The board also approved an agreement with the Metropolitan Utilities District that clarified responsibility for relocating gas lines, with OSA reimbursing MUD $648,589.78 for utility work that is already 90% complete and scheduled to finish in April 2026.

Meeting documented by Jeff French

Read full meeting notes here