Dec. 16: Douglas County commissioners grant homestead appeal, review jail data and expand general assistance

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, as the Board of Equalization, unanimously approved a late homestead exemption for Cynthia Lipet after the county assessor rejected her application for missing the deadline. Commissioners noted the exemption had been granted to the Lipet family in prior years and that probate had awarded the home to Lipet before the Jan. 1 cutoff. Other equalization items were approved unanimously.

As the Board of Corrections, commissioners heard a November report from Corrections Director Michael Myers detailing operations at the Douglas County Department of Corrections. The jail averaged 1,138 inmates per day in November, with an average length of stay of 27.6 days for those released. Some 66% of the population identified as minorities. Myers reported $291,084 in overtime paid during the month, 108 inmates on a waiting list for GED classes and 68 active students. He noted that the GED test has transitioned to a more rigorous online format. Commissioners also discussed use-of-force policies, mental health programming and immigration enforcement. Myers said the jail has never used pepper balls. The jail occasionally allows ICE interviews after criminal decisions are made. The board also recognized seven former employees with Lasting Legacy awards for 15 years of service in good standing.

Later in the meeting, the board approved a consent agenda that included a new collective bargaining agreement with the Health Department Employees Association, providing 3% annual pay and benefit increases for 130 employees from 2025 through 2027. Commissioners recognized retiring corrections employee Paul Schmitz for his 34 years of service and adopted a proclamation honoring the life of Ruth Thomas, a longtime North Omaha leader and the first elected Black member of the Omaha School Board. During a public hearing, the board voted 5-1 to adopt updated General Assistance guidelines, expanding aid from a three-month to a six-month limit for disabled and indigent residents, after hearing testimony about growing need and discussing potential budget impacts.

