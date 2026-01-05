Dec. 16: Sarpy County planners advance Sunset Meadows plat and defer Buffalo Springs proposal

The Sarpy County Planning Commission began its Dec. 16 meeting by approving the minutes from its Oct. 21 meeting. Planning staff introduced a final plat for the third and final phase of the Sunset Meadows subdivision, a 35.12 acre development located west of 204th and Harrison streets. Planning Director Robert Laroco told commissioners the project represents a westward expansion of the existing subdivision. Out lots are designated for creek drainage, and Laroco said staff recommends approval subject to conditions that include the confirmation of setbacks and review of traffic and drainage studies.

A second agenda item, involving a proposed rezoning and preliminary plat for the Buffalo Springs Replat 1 subdivision near 168th Street and Buffalo Road, was deferred at the applicant’s request. Bradley Hike of TD2 Engineering appeared on behalf of applicant Jared Wiese and said the project team would continue working with county staff to address the seven conditions outlined in the recommendation before bringing the proposal to the Sarpy County Board of Supervisors.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

