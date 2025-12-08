Dec. 2: Douglas County commissioners tackle homelessness pressures and rising assistance costs

The Douglas County commissioners’ meeting included recognitions for longtime county employees and a farewell acknowledgment for Election Commissioner Brian Kruse, who was praised for his decade of service before his upcoming resignation in 2026. Commissioners also held public hearings on a liquor license application and proposed revisions to the county’s General Assistance guidelines, which remain open for further comment.

A major portion of the meeting centered on homelessness and the mounting strain on county assistance systems. Jason Feldhaus, executive director of Threshold CoC, presented new data showing unsheltered homelessness has risen 200% since 2019, with seniors and people on fixed incomes increasingly unable to keep pace with rent increases. Feldhaus reported that 2,714 people are currently unsheltered, shelter capacity is insufficient by several hundred beds and looming federal funding changes could put about 400 affordable housing units and related staffing at risk. Commissioners questioned how shifts in federal policy, rising evictions and new encampment procedures are affecting residents. Public commenters raised concerns about neighborhood safety and the need for coordinated city/county approaches.

The board also heard an extensive proposal from General Assistance Director Melissa Sewick outlining significant guideline changes that are driven by a looming budget shortfall. Her department has spent 97% of its budget and expects rental assistance funds to run out by April. Proposed revisions include separating eligibility for disabled and able-bodied clients, imposing three-month annual limits for those able to work and raising monthly shelter assistance to $850. Commissioners pressed for additional financial details and demographic breakdowns. Community advocates requested more time to review the changes. No vote was taken. The board later approved wage increases for non-union county employees and for commissioners beginning in 2027.

Meeting documented by Lissette Aliaga Linares

Read full meeting notes here