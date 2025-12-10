Photo by Jesse Duering/Unsplash

Dec. 2: Lancaster County commissioners approve bond conversion and infrastructure spending

Lancaster County commissioners approved routine minutes, claims and right-of-way contracts before opening a lengthy public hearing on Capitol View Winery’s application for a Class I liquor license. Planning officials Ben Callahan and Steve Hendrickson recommended denial, explaining that although the winery sits three miles outside Lincoln’s city limits, it is still under the city’s zoning jurisdiction, which restricts alcohol sales to onsite wine and beer production. Commissioners questioned why the county is the governing body making the recommendation. John Ward from the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office clarified that the location’s position within the three-mile zoning boundary but outside corporate limits places licensing recommendations with the county. The board ultimately voted 4-0 to recommend denial but discussed adding language to the state explaining their view that the decision falls outside their appropriate authority.

The board unanimously supported a resolution allowing the county to convert $5 million in previously issued bonds from taxable to tax-exempt status. Bond counsel Colleen Duncan said the change would allow the county to use its annual bank qualification allocation before year’s end. Commissioners also approved multiple other items, including a billing agreement advocated by Mental Health Crisis Center Director Scott Etherton.

During public comment, County Assessor and Register of Deeds Dan Nolte updated commissioners on upcoming homestead exemption outreach at the former driver’s license facility on West O Street. The meeting adjourned at 9:35 a.m., with the next session scheduled for Dec. 9.

Meeting documented by Elaina Kratky

Read the full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

Leave a Reply

Sign up today

Every Friday, we write and deliver a free email newsletter that includes all our stories and the best news from around the state — award-winning investigations, deeply-reported stories, and uplifting features that connect Nebraskans no matter where you live.

The next chapter in Nebraska news, delivered free to your inbox.