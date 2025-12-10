Dec. 2: Lancaster County commissioners approve bond conversion and infrastructure spending

Lancaster County commissioners approved routine minutes, claims and right-of-way contracts before opening a lengthy public hearing on Capitol View Winery’s application for a Class I liquor license. Planning officials Ben Callahan and Steve Hendrickson recommended denial, explaining that although the winery sits three miles outside Lincoln’s city limits, it is still under the city’s zoning jurisdiction, which restricts alcohol sales to onsite wine and beer production. Commissioners questioned why the county is the governing body making the recommendation. John Ward from the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office clarified that the location’s position within the three-mile zoning boundary but outside corporate limits places licensing recommendations with the county. The board ultimately voted 4-0 to recommend denial but discussed adding language to the state explaining their view that the decision falls outside their appropriate authority.

The board unanimously supported a resolution allowing the county to convert $5 million in previously issued bonds from taxable to tax-exempt status. Bond counsel Colleen Duncan said the change would allow the county to use its annual bank qualification allocation before year’s end. Commissioners also approved multiple other items, including a billing agreement advocated by Mental Health Crisis Center Director Scott Etherton.

During public comment, County Assessor and Register of Deeds Dan Nolte updated commissioners on upcoming homestead exemption outreach at the former driver’s license facility on West O Street. The meeting adjourned at 9:35 a.m., with the next session scheduled for Dec. 9.

Meeting documented by Elaina Kratky

