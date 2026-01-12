Dec. 23: Waverly City Council approves appointments, major purchases at brief meeting

The Waverly City Council approved consent agenda items along with claims totaling $301,899.96, which Mayor Abbey Pascoe said included routine expenses and repayment of the LES street lights project loan. The council unanimously approved Pascoe’s appointment of Brook Ruhter-Engelhardt to fill the Ward 2 council seat. She will be sworn in at the Jan. 13 meeting. Ruhter-Engelhardt is a teacher and counselor at Waverly Middle School and is active in the local school system. Council members also approved the purchase of a new city compressor from Interstate Power Systems to replace an old unit from 1979. The compressor, used for road crack sealing and parks irrigation maintenance, will cost $25,750.

Parks and Recreation staff reported progress on baseball and softball registrations, plans to install a replacement slide at Wayne Park, continued interviews for a new aquatic manager and discussions with vendors about tennis court repairs. Public Works staff are preparing bids for projects expected in 2026 and raised the need to review ordinances related to access for water meter inspections. Public Health officials reported five recent medical calls, no fire calls, recent EMS equipment training and continued planning for a regional radio system upgrade that could cost $4 million-$4.5 million. Horizon Bank donated $5,000 each to Waverly Fire Rescue and the Parks Department. The city also finalized the purchase of two Highway 6 parcels for future municipal use and economic development before entering closed session at 6:18 p.m.

Meeting documented by Elizabeth Delaquess

Read full meeting notes here