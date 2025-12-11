Dec. 3: Lincoln-Lancaster planning commission backs zoning changes to boost housing and child care access

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission advanced two zoning amendments aimed at expanding affordable housing options and increasing flexibility for child care facilities. After moving a zoning item out of the consent agenda, commissioners voted 8-0 to approve an update to the Lincoln Municipal Code that allows two-family dwellings on lots as small as 1,740 square feet. Supporters, including NeighborWorks Lincoln, said the change aligns with the city’s long-term housing goals and could help meet the need for 17,000 more units over the next decade.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a separate amendment designed to expand where child care facilities can operate. The changes would allow providers to serve more children through conditional use permits, permit daycares of up to 50 children in certain existing buildings, and clarify restrictions for facilities in or near the I-1 Industrial district. Staff noted a minor correction to the ordinance language before the board voted.
Meeting documented by Jack Schieffer
Read the full meeting notes here
