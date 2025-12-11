Dec. 5: Regents approve program cuts amid hours of public testimony

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents met Friday for a daylong meeting that included extensive public comment and a series of votes on academic program eliminations tied to the system’s structural deficit. All regents were present for the 9 a.m. meeting, which opened with unanimous approval of the November minutes and a round of “kudos” presentations honoring employees from across the system. The board also adopted a resolution recognizing Gen. Anthony J. Cotton for his service.

More than 100 people addressed the board during public comment, with most speaking in opposition to proposed cuts to four academic units: Earth and Atmospheric Sciences; Educational Administration; Statistics; and Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design. President Jeffrey Gold and Chancellor Rodney Bennett both acknowledged the weight of the decisions, with Gold emphasizing the need to eliminate recurring budget shortfalls and Bennett urging immediate action, citing fast-depleting cash reserves. Regents then entered a closed session for 30 minutes before returning to take up the proposed eliminations.

The board approved the elimination of all four units, but not without dissent. The Earth and Atmospheric Sciences vote drew the most discussion and passed 8-4 after multiple regents argued that the program provides essential training for the state’s workforce. Votes to eliminate Educational Administration (11-0), Statistics (9-1), and TMFD (10-1) followed with little or no debate. The board also approved mergers of Entomology with Plant Pathology and of Agricultural Economics with ALEC.

Regents postponed action on housing rates for all campuses but approved athletics-related contracts and facility projects, including a privately funded renovation of the Lied Center. Discussion on policy updates showed disagreements over board leadership rotation and representation. One proposal was tabled. Before adjournment at 5:30 p.m., Patrick Leisy, UNO’s student regent, addressed students directly, encouraging those affected by the program cuts to seek support and reminding them they “do not have to go through these changes alone.”

Meeting documented by Katie Wassenmiller

Read full meeting notes here