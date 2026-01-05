Dec. 8: Gretna School Board reviews policies and district growth plans

The Gretna Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved multiple financial and personnel items, including bills, resignations, retirements and faculty contracts to replace outgoing staff. Members also voted 6-0 to move forward with a $2.37 million HVAC renovation project at Gretna Middle School, scheduled to begin this summer. The board approved disposing of district property, including selling Gretna High School’s marching band ship prop. They also granted out-of-state travel requests for the Gretna East cheer team and journalism program.

The meeting included a review of more than a dozen policies, spanning concussion training, hazing guidelines, summer school, artificial intelligence and copyright compliance. There are delays on Gretna High’s track project because of weather, but contractors think it will finish before spring sports start. Gretna Elementary’s renovation is progressing, and teachers are preparing to move belongings this week. Students are expected to return to the building after break.

Board members also heard strategic planning updates focused on student mental health, attendance and future district growth. Administrators reported progress in family resource partnerships, student wellness efforts and a behavioral support system that uses attendance and counseling data to identify students needing help.

