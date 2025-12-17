Dec. 9: Douglas County commissioners review youth detention data

The Board of Equalization approved the Dec. 2 meeting minutes and called a special meeting for Dec. 16, then amended a proposed denial of a late-filed permissive tax exemption application from Worship Prince Hall Grand Lodge to an approval, eliminating the need to add taxable value to a $6,500 parking lot property. County Assessor Michael Goodwillie told commissioners the exemption would have been approved if it had been filed on time, and the board voted 7-0 to approve the amended action before adjourning the equalization session.

When the Board of Commissioners convened, they approved meeting minutes, claims through Dec. 9 and a resolution allowing the county clerk to process payments if a board meeting is canceled in 2026, as well as a consent agenda of administrative items. The board also approved a rezoning correction for a parcel classified as rural residential in 2006 by mistake, changing it to agricultural zoning.

A large portion of the meeting focused on the Douglas County Youth Center’s November 2025 detention report, presented by Superintendent Rondy Woodard. Commissioners reviewed data showing 54 admissions during the month, an average daily population of 80 youths and large differences in length of stay between youths charged as adults and those in juvenile court. Data also covered demographics, indicating that Black youths accounted for 50% of admissions while representing 14% of the county’s youth population. Board members questioned detention lengths, racial disparities, facility conditions and placement options and discussed resource allocation and alternatives to detention for low-level offenses.

Later, the board adjourned after honoring the life of Ruth P. Thomas, the first Black woman to serve on the Omaha School Board.

Meeting documented by Lissette Aliaga Linares

