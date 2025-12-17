Dec. 9: Lancaster County commissioners approve contracts and infrastructure plans

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a series of claims, including payments filed through Dec. 5, an $8,550 claim to The Mediation Center and several claims beyond the 90-day statutory period, totaling more than $40,000 across five vendors. All claims were approved without dissent.

Consent agenda items were also approved unanimously in a single vote, including amendments and extensions to multiple county contracts, a grant agreement with the Lincoln Police Department and the receipt of November 2025 reports. Among the approved contract actions were extensions for website hosting and design services, behavioral health services, child care assistance programming and victim and survivor services, as well as additional design costs for a county bridge project. The board also approved a $45,816 grant contract with the Lincoln Police Department for the Coordinated Response to Reducing Domestic Violence program, funded through the Violence Against Women Act through June 30, 2026.

The board individually approved 14 items covering appointments, contracts and infrastructure planning. These included appointments and reappointments to the County Extension Board and the Keno Human Services Advisory Board, adoption of the county’s One- and Six-Year Road and Bridge Construction Program and approval of contracts for engineering, culvert maintenance, petroleum services, jail telecommunications and youth programming. The board also authorized purchases for a radar speed message sign and law enforcement equipment, and approved legal services for the county. Commissioners entered an executive session for union negotiations and legal advice before returning to open session.

Meeting documented by Levi Baker

