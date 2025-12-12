Dec. 9: Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education reviews student outcomes

The Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education heard a presentation on student wellbeing and academic outcomes. Director of Continuous Improvement and Professional Learning Sarah Salem discussed the limits of AQuESTT ratings and highlighted other measures of student growth. Salem explained that assessments like DIBELS and MAP provide more detailed insights into individual student needs. She noted that LPS continues to perform well on MAP and ACT benchmarks compared to state, national and global averages. She also talked about current district initiatives including early literacy efforts, an elementary math curriculum pilot, expanded AVID programming, attendance supports and a continued focus on whole-child development.
During first readings, the board approved updates to the district’s travel reimbursement policy and acknowledged completion of Superintendent John Skretta’s required first-year evaluation. The board approved two large purchases: annual Chromebook replacements for grades 6 and 9 and new wheelchair-accessible school buses.
Meeting documented by Kaitlyn Schmit
Read full meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.