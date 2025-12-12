Dec. 9: Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education reviews student outcomes

The Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education heard a presentation on student wellbeing and academic outcomes. Director of Continuous Improvement and Professional Learning Sarah Salem discussed the limits of AQuESTT ratings and highlighted other measures of student growth. Salem explained that assessments like DIBELS and MAP provide more detailed insights into individual student needs. She noted that LPS continues to perform well on MAP and ACT benchmarks compared to state, national and global averages. She also talked about current district initiatives including early literacy efforts, an elementary math curriculum pilot, expanded AVID programming, attendance supports and a continued focus on whole-child development.

During first readings, the board approved updates to the district’s travel reimbursement policy and acknowledged completion of Superintendent John Skretta’s required first-year evaluation. The board approved two large purchases: annual Chromebook replacements for grades 6 and 9 and new wheelchair-accessible school buses.

Meeting documented by Kaitlyn Schmit

